Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMI. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.10.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $230.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.75.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,125. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cummins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 14.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 80.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

