Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $362.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.71 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

