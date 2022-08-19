Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 266,351 shares.The stock last traded at $51.29 and had previously closed at $52.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Cutera Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Cutera had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 151.43%. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Cutera by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Cutera by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cutera by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Cutera by 3.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cutera by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Further Reading

