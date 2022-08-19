CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,309 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.93. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

