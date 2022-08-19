Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Cap Reaches $994,018.23

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $994,018.23 and approximately $9,431.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $37.82 or 0.00177792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005005 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.00605636 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000336 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001514 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

