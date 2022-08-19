DA Davidson Boosts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $88.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $74.09 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $77.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

