DA Davidson Increases MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $110.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.18.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $82.99 on Monday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

