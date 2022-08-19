DA Davidson Lowers Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $58.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson to $58.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital cut Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.11.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $54.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.48. Trex has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. Trex’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.