DA Davidson Raises Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $28.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Construction Partners from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.80.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $29.90 on Monday. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $222,674.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,030.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,639,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,161,000 after acquiring an additional 786,373 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 1,448.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 566,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after purchasing an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 336,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1,324.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 321,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

