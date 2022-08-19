DA Davidson Trims Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Target Price to $27.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Primoris Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,171 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 44.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

