DAD (DAD) Price Tops $0.0400 on Exchanges

DAD (DAD) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. DAD has a total market capitalization of $19.78 million and approximately $477,883.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAD has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,392.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003732 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00127556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00074148 BTC.

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,583,232 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain. The official website for DAD is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

