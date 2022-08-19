DAOventures Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $164,054.16 and approximately $4,182.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 28,299.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.57 or 0.00658847 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009004 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao.

DAOventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

