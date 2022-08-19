dAppstore (DAPPX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $147,941.85

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One dAppstore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, dAppstore has traded down 8% against the dollar. dAppstore has a total market capitalization of $147,941.85 and $74,395.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00792355 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
dAppstore Coin Profile
dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,350,000 coins. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore.
dAppstore Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for dAppstore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dAppstore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.