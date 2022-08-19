Dash (DASH) Market Cap Reaches $501.82 Million

Dash (DASH) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. Dash has a market capitalization of $501.82 million and $111.78 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $46.16 or 0.00215690 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001453 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008700 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.64 or 0.00465558 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,871,060 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

