David L. Duvall Acquires 2,909 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) CEO David L. Duvall purchased 2,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $38,456.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,213.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CMT opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMT. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

