DecentBet Achieves Market Capitalization of $38,772.90 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $38,772.90 and approximately $71.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,549.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003654 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00126996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00073919 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DBET is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.