Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $387,119.24 and $11.21 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,401.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003661 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00127074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00074917 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

