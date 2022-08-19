Delta Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (DELTA)

Delta (DELTA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Delta coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Delta has a market capitalization of $22.98 million and $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Delta has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,539.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003729 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00127477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00033309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00074668 BTC.

Delta Coin Profile

Delta is a coin. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,078 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Delta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

