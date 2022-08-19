Desjardins Cuts Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target to C$1.20

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.71.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Trading Down 5.6 %

XEBEF opened at $0.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.