Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Despegar.com Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DESP stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $622.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DESP shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Despegar.com

Despegar.com Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter worth about $140,000. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

