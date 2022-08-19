Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $25.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Macy’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $37.95.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

