Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target to 1,190.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CABGY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,004.67.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Down 1.1 %

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

