Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIVN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.16.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $112.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.25 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,470,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

