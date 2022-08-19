Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Price Target to €12.50

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €21.50 ($21.94) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BGAOY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Proximus from €13.90 ($14.18) to €13.30 ($13.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Proximus from €17.00 ($17.35) to €15.50 ($15.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Proximus from €20.50 ($20.92) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788. Proximus has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $4.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

