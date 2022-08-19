Devon Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 87,080 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 57,027 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.78. 444,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,898,458. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.75.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.