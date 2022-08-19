DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,475 shares during the period. DexCom makes up 1.6% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.30% of DexCom worth $152,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,554,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,329,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in DexCom by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,000,773,000 after purchasing an additional 73,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $410,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.57. 19,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,209. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $410,645 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

