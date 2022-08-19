Dexlab (DXL) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Dexlab (DXL) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Dexlab has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and $8,235.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dexlab has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Dexlab coin can now be bought for about $0.0964 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00736272 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Dexlab Coin Profile
Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dexlab
