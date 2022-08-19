dForce (DF) Market Cap Hits $15.30 Million

dForce (DF) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. dForce has a market capitalization of $15.30 million and $1.00 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dForce coin can now be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dForce Profile

DF is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 426,032,332 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce’s official website is dforce.network. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

