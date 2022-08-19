DG Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

DG Capital Management LLC reduced its position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,372 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in COVA Acquisition were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $134,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $245,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COVA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.90. 469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,462. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

