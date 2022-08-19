DG Capital Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

DG Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the quarter. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Marlin Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 153,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 204,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Marlin Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FINM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 7,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,028. Marlin Technology Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

