DG Capital Management LLC Has $8.43 Million Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

DG Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,760 shares during the quarter. Brinker International accounts for 1.7% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Brinker International worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 61,286 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 31.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 351,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.68.

Brinker International Trading Down 4.6 %

Brinker International Profile

Shares of EAT stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,037. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39.

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.