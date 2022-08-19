DG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Gritstone bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 48.0% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Gritstone bio from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Gritstone bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,049. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 59.91% and a negative net margin of 634.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gritstone bio

(Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Articles

