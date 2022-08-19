DG Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

DG Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,315 shares during the quarter. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 12,287.2% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 368,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 365,052 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,884,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,797,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 74,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.85. 28,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,796. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $9.87.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.
