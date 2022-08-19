DG Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

DG Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,097 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 591,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 98,787 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,166,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 2,259,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 869,808 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of FWAC remained flat at $9.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,424. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

