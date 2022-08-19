Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Raised to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

DFFN opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.