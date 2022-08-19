Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Raised to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.50 price target on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
DFFN opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $31.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
