Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) PT Lowered to $3.00 at BTIG Research

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Digital Media Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Digital Media Solutions Price Performance

Shares of DMS opened at $1.50 on Monday. Digital Media Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Digital Media Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMS. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter worth about $63,000. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

