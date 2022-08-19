Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) PT Lowered to $3.00 at BTIG Research

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
DMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Digital Media Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Digital Media Solutions Price Performance
Shares of DMS opened at $1.50 on Monday. Digital Media Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Digital Media Solutions
Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Media Solutions (DMS)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.