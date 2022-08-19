Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP Dyer Corey Sells 6,253 Shares

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dyer Corey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $131.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.14.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

