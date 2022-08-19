Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Lessened by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 554,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,130,000 after purchasing an additional 343,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.14.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,121 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $131.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.63 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

