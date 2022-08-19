Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 9,600 Shares of Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $331,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,520.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 8,397 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $279,620.10.

On Monday, June 6th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $621,800.00.

On Friday, June 3rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 45,094 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,417,755.36.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $95,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,445,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,540,000 after acquiring an additional 42,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,929,000 after acquiring an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 220.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 526,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Stories

