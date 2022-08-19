Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.