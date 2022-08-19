Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Diversified United Investment’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
Diversified United Investment Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
Diversified United Investment Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.