DMarket Market Cap Reaches $380,261.57 (DMT)

DMarket (DMT) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. DMarket has a total market cap of $380,261.57 and approximately $108.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DMarket has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,549.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003654 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00126996 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032867 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00073919 BTC.
DMarket Profile
DMarket is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com.
DMarket Coin Trading
