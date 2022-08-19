Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $9.26 billion and $992.47 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00259528 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001046 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

