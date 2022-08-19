Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $265.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $251.69.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $257.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.54 and its 200 day moving average is $229.98. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

