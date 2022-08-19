Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

Shares of TSE DRM opened at C$30.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of C$25.73 and a one year high of C$50.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.81 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited will post 2.0699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

(Get Rating)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.