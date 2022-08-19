DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.55

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.55 and traded as low as $12.23. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 15,893 shares traded.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 24,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.