DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.55

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.55 and traded as low as $12.23. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 15,893 shares traded.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
