Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.51

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLMY shares. Investec upgraded Dunelm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dunelm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,160 ($14.02) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.66) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Dunelm Group Stock Down 11.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Further Reading

