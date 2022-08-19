e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 63,167 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 63,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $2,407,294.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,337,248.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $25,692.15.

On Monday, August 8th, Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $306,602.40.

On Thursday, August 4th, Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $5,877,974.18.

On Monday, August 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $1,441,541.07.

On Friday, July 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,277,681.22.

On Friday, June 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 82,046 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $2,172,578.08.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 2.2 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 1.67. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.