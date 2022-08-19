e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Sells $482,335.56 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) Director Maureen C. Watson sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $482,335.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,937.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.42. 461,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200,128 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Cowen downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

