Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $78.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bulk Shipping

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.02%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,333.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.2% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 144,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $341,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

